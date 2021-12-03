ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
Senate panel visits IMC

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production paid a visit to Indus Motor Company at Port Qasim and lauded the company’s efforts to enhance localization while focusing on quality and safety.

The delegation was led by its Chairperson, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari along with members, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Saifullah Sarwar K. Nayazee, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Senator Fida Muhammad. Also accompanying the delegation were Dr. M Usman Chachar, Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production and from EDB, Asim Ayaz, General Manager Policy.

The Committee during its visit, toured several sections of the plant, and witnessed the manufacturing process. They applauded IMCs efforts to create local engineering activity, local economic activity and the company’s contribution towards the distribution of wealth and employment generation. The members were also briefed on IMC’s contribution towards localization whilst visiting the Localised Parts Display at the company.

The committee was also briefed on IMC’s commitment towards “Make in Pakistan” as “With more than 35 Technical Assistance Agreements, IMC is leading technology transfer in Pakistan.” The committee was pleased with the extent of investment IMC has undertaken and the planned capacity expansion.

The members were briefed how the company is following strict international procedures for its production of quality vehicles with special focus on safety measures.

The members’ concerns regarding own money/ premium were also addressed during the visit, as the committee was told that IMC has always been the loudest voice against premium and over the years had taken several initiatives to curb this menace and continues doing so. The committee appreciated Jamali’s suggestions and assured to take up the proposal with the authorities to make it mandatory to register vehicles at dealerships and also to integrate the Excise offices across the country, in particular, those at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, to mitigate the risk of terrorism.

On the occasion, Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali stressed on predictable and transparent policies as the auto industry can help achieve the government in its macro economic targets of employment generation, GDP growth and exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

