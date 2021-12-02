Senior players miss out as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies series

Pakistani selectors have rested senior players, including Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Imad Waseem for their home Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies to be played later this month.

As per a Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) statement, middle-order batters Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jnr have replaced Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha, and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 17-man ODI squad, while Abdullah Shafique has been added as a traveling reserve.

Similarly, the number of players in Pakistan's T20I squad has been reduced from 18 to 15, with Hasan, Sarfaraz, Malik, and Imad leaving. The only addition to the squad is of fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

“As we have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15. As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shoaib Malik,” Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim was quoted as saying by PCB.

NCOC likely to allow full capacity crowd during Pakistan-West Indies series

“For the ODIs, which we last played in July, we have accepted the team management’s request and provided them two additional resources.”

He added that Hasan Ali was rested as he had been playing non-stop cricket since returning from a back injury.

Pakistan will host West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs between December 13 and 22 in Karachi. The 20-over matches will count towards the ICC T20I Rankings, while the 50-over games will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Pakistan’s T20I squad

Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s ODI squad

Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Traveling reserve: Abdullah Shafique