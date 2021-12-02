ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

BR Web Desk 02 Dec 2021

Pakistan summoned on Thursday a senior Indian diplomat to convey its categorical rejection of the mischievous spin given by India to an isolated incident involving an individual at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that it was conveyed to the Indian diplomat that the incident was swiftly addressed and clarified, as the government of Pakistan "accords the highest primacy to the rights of the minorities."

"Sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community is ensured in Pakistan," the statement added.

Violation of sanctity of holy places irks Sikh community

The FO said that the Indian diplomat was "told to urge the Government of India to investigate the incidents of gross and systematic persecution of minorities in India which continue with impunity and state complicity".

"Given its systematic marginalization and brutalization of minorities, India has no locus standi to even feign concern for minorities elsewhere.

"Indian authorities must focus on ensuring effective protection of their own minorities and places of worship from repeated instances of desecration, hate crimes, and mob lynching."

India Pakistan FO Indian diplomat Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

