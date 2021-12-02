SACM raps PPP, PML-N

LAHORE: Terming fake accounts as real face of chairman Pakistan Peoples Party’s politics, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hassan Khawar said on Wednesday that PPP is not aware of the plight of the people of Sindh.

Talking to media, here today, Khawar said that Bilawal Bhutto delivered a fiery speech on Tuesday at Peshawar, but there are anonymous accounts and properties worth billions of rupees behind his fiery politics. “Benazir Bhutto gave Bilawal the chain of four provinces, but today the PPP has last chain.”

He maintained that NA-133 has drowned in the sea of paid votes. PPP and N-League can only buy votes from notes, he added. He said the PML-N is challenging the law by boldly confessing its crimes through audios and videos. Blaming judges and not responding to the alleged crimes in court are living examples of their boldness, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the PTI believes in consultative and democratic process and was working hand in glove with the allies. Conspiracy mongering N-League & Company is polluting the parliamentary system, he said, adding that these elements consider national politics a game of chess.

