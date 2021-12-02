ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021
Pakistan

SACM raps PPP, PML-N

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Terming fake accounts as real face of chairman Pakistan Peoples Party’s politics, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hassan Khawar said on Wednesday that PPP is not aware of the plight of the people of Sindh.

Talking to media, here today, Khawar said that Bilawal Bhutto delivered a fiery speech on Tuesday at Peshawar, but there are anonymous accounts and properties worth billions of rupees behind his fiery politics. “Benazir Bhutto gave Bilawal the chain of four provinces, but today the PPP has last chain.”

He maintained that NA-133 has drowned in the sea of paid votes. PPP and N-League can only buy votes from notes, he added. He said the PML-N is challenging the law by boldly confessing its crimes through audios and videos. Blaming judges and not responding to the alleged crimes in court are living examples of their boldness, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the PTI believes in consultative and democratic process and was working hand in glove with the allies. Conspiracy mongering N-League & Company is polluting the parliamentary system, he said, adding that these elements consider national politics a game of chess.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Bilawal Bhutto PMLN Hassan Khawar

