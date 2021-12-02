ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
CPEC projects Chinese investors: Umar says Pakistan wants ‘win-win cooperation’

Naveed Butt 02 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan wishes to have win-win cooperation with the Chinese investors under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects”.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed these views, while addressing a meeting organised by CPEC Authority with China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles and leading Chinese textile companies and investors on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and some textile investors in Pakistan participated in the event.

Embassy of China in Islamabad and Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing also joined the session.

Umar said that the event had been organised to highlight to the Chinese investors, the comparative advantage of Pakistan in the textile sector.

He said that Pakistan wishes to have win-win cooperation with the Chinese investors and such meetings are aimed at giving the investors an opportunity to develop deeper understanding of the investment opportunities in the textile sector.

Mansoor briefed the participants on the measures being taken by the government to facilitate the investors.

He said that the legal framework was being further improved to make it easier for investors to start and run their operations.

He said that the industrial cooperation segment of the CPEC holds great potential and significant work was underway to make full use of it.

A detailed presentation on textile sector of Pakistan was given to the Chinese entrepreneurs and investors, wherein, various aspects of comparative advantages of Pakistan were explained in detail.

The presentation included comparative data of the region for transportation, labour, utilities, and other costs for the investors.

It also highlighted the favourable market access situation for the country’s products in foreign markets.

The facilities and incentives available to investors in the CPEC SEZs were also discussed in detail.

Chairman of the Chinese Chamber, greatly appreciated the online exchange and said that it was very informative for the participants.

He said that investors’ visits would be arranged as soon as the travel restrictions are phased out.

Representatives of a number of large Chinese textile companies participated in the session.

Other participants also spoke during the event

and highlighted various aspects of textile sector of Pakistan.

