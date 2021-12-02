ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Hyderabad City Tour’ plan to be launched

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

HYDERABAD: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch has said that in order to promote cultural heritage and archeological sites of city of Hyderabad, a tourist visit plan “Hyderabad City Tour” would be launched on January 1st, next year.

This he informed while chairing a meeting regarding preservation and restoration of archeological sites of Hyderabad at his main office. The Divisional Commissioner said that the Hyderabad has great potential and its historical places and archeological sites needed to be explored. He said that steps were being taken to restore its beauty and to appeal foreign tourists as well and added that the public and private partnership was also under consideration in this regard.

He informed that with the coordination of Indus Hotel Hyderabad and the Sindh Endowment Fund, the lodging and boarding for tourists would be arranged, “vehicles and tourist guide would also be provided for city’s tour while meals would also be served to them”, he added.

He said that the insufficient infrastructure at the heritages sites was the main cause of tourists’ lack of interest adding that the rest rooms would be built to facilitate the tourists besides maintaining hygienic conditions and taking preventives measures against Covid-19. He informed that the publicity campaign would be launched through media for people’s attraction in tourism. He informed: “to identify loopholes and to further improve the tourist plans for local and foreigners, trial tour for tourists would be arranged”.

Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund, Ali Muhammad Babar Deputy Director (E&I) Board of Revenue Sindh, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and the focal person Indus Hotel Hyderabad attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

tourism Cultural Heritage Hyderabad City Tour Mohammed Abbas Baloch

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Hyderabad City Tour’ plan to be launched

Countrywide drive to administer booster jabs launched

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

OECD cuts world growth forecast

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Corona vaccination campaign: Punjab govt launches 2nd phase

Poor Air Quality Index: LHC hints at a weeklong lockdown for schools, offices

Digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to year-end

Read more stories