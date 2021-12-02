‘Hyderabad City Tour’ plan to be launched

HYDERABAD: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch has said that in order to promote cultural heritage and archeological sites of city of Hyderabad, a tourist visit plan “Hyderabad City Tour” would be launched on January 1st, next year.

This he informed while chairing a meeting regarding preservation and restoration of archeological sites of Hyderabad at his main office. The Divisional Commissioner said that the Hyderabad has great potential and its historical places and archeological sites needed to be explored. He said that steps were being taken to restore its beauty and to appeal foreign tourists as well and added that the public and private partnership was also under consideration in this regard.

He informed that with the coordination of Indus Hotel Hyderabad and the Sindh Endowment Fund, the lodging and boarding for tourists would be arranged, “vehicles and tourist guide would also be provided for city’s tour while meals would also be served to them”, he added.

He said that the insufficient infrastructure at the heritages sites was the main cause of tourists’ lack of interest adding that the rest rooms would be built to facilitate the tourists besides maintaining hygienic conditions and taking preventives measures against Covid-19. He informed that the publicity campaign would be launched through media for people’s attraction in tourism. He informed: “to identify loopholes and to further improve the tourist plans for local and foreigners, trial tour for tourists would be arranged”.

Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund, Ali Muhammad Babar Deputy Director (E&I) Board of Revenue Sindh, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and the focal person Indus Hotel Hyderabad attended the meeting.

