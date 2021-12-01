ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
State Dept says Blinken to meet Russia's Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

RIGA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe (OSCE) summit in Stockholm on Thursday, a senior State Department official said.

The meeting comes at a time when tensions between the Western military alliance and Russia have been on the rise due to Moscow's troop build-up near Ukraine's border.

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

Before his meeting with Lavrov, Blinken will have a separate meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the summit, the State Department official said.

Sergei Lavrov State Department US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Ukraine's border OSCE Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

