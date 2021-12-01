Reply sought from LRB secretary

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought reply from secretary Lahore Race Club (LRB) till December 02 in a petition challenging the appointment of stewards for the year 2021-22 and restraint from finalizing selection.

The petitioners Tariq Aziz and others through their counsel contended that appointment of allegedly selected stewards of club by the secretary being violative to Article 27 of the Memorandum of the Club.

He said that the respondents on October 05 last, issued notices to all the members of the club for 96th annual general meeting to elect stewards for the year 2021-2022”.

