ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,643 Decreased By ▼ -17.27 (-0.37%)
BR30 18,780 Decreased By ▼ -24.43 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,123 Decreased By ▼ -207.08 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,462 Decreased By ▼ -88.63 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Perth in grave doubt for Ashes finale over Covid rules

AFP 30 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Perth's hopes of hosting the fifth Ashes Test were in serious doubt Tuesday after Western Australia's premier said players and broadcasters must quarantine for 14 days on entering the state.

Cricket officials had been confident the potentially pivotal clash between Australia and England would go ahead in the city after suggestions that some of its tough Covid restrictions would be relaxed or exemptions granted.

But the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant has complicated matters and Premier Mark McGowan indicated the state's hardline quarantine rules would remain.

Canberra and Hobart have both expressed interest in hosting the match should Perth be axed, although a second Test in either Sydney or Melbourne are also options.

"The thing about the Ashes and Cricket Australia is we have put in place very strict rules," McGowan told reporters.

"We've said to them they need to have 14 days of quarantine and that has to apply to all of the broadcast staff, all the cricket staff."

The Perth Test is scheduled to start on January 14, five days after the fourth Test in Sydney, meaning a two-week quarantine period would not be possible.

McGowan stressed that players' families would not be allowed in no matter what.

"They can't just bring wives and girlfriends with them -- the same rules as we put in place for the AFL (Australian Rules). It is up to them whether they want to adhere to those rules or not."

Australian media said the Melbourne Cricket Ground was the frontrunner to replace Perth, possibly under lights as a day-night match with the pink ball.

The Ashes gets under way next week in Brisbane before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney ahead of Perth.

australia England Mark McGowan fifth Ashes Test Perth's

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Perth in grave doubt for Ashes finale over Covid rules

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Read more stories