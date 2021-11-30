ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
US MIDDAY: Gold eases as investors assess Omicron impact

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Gold eased on Monday, resuming a broad decline from the previous week, as the dollar firmed and risk sentiment recovered with markets weighing how severe the economic impact would be from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,784.41 per ounce by 11:17 a.m. ET (1617 GMT) after ending last week 2.9% lower, its biggest weekly drop since June. US gold futures remained unchanged at $1,786.30.

A semblance of calm returned to world markets following last week’s selloff that was driven by the discovery of the new variant that prompted some countries to tighten border controls.

With people trying to digest news about the new COVID-19 variant, “the reality of the situation, with equities bouncing back right now and gold kind of flat, is people are into risk-on assets,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The prospect of higher interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, had been weighing on gold, and the market was closely tracking the timeline for the US Federal Reserve to tighten policy.

Likely posing additional headwinds for gold, the dollar firmed, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, while US Treasury yields climbed.

Until we get more news about the Omicron and its potential, “the market will continue to trade with uncertainty. That will not only impact some of the markets that depend on demand, like energy and metals and stock markets, but also gold,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.3% to $22.82 per ounce. Among the autocatalysts, platinum gained 1.2% to $965, and palladium climbed 2.2% to $1,786.68.

“While automotive demand remains constrained from the semiconductor chip shortage, the price is likely to remain under pressure,” analysts at Heraeus precious metals said in a note.

Gold Gold Prices gold rates US MIDDAY Covid19 variants Gold Spot Omicron coronavirus variant

