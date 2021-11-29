ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
Fertiliser price reportedly decreases after directive to check hoarding

APP 29 Nov 2021

The price of fertiliser has registered an average decrease of Rs400 per bag following Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to take punitive actions against Fertiliser's hoarders, APP reported on Monday.

This was revealed in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister to review the current stock and prices of fertiliser in the country.

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin and senior officers were in attendance.

The prime minister was told that an online portal has been developed to monitor the supply of fertilisers, enabling the provincial and district administrations to keep a check on the movement of the commodity.

Punjab to activate online portal to check fertilizers’ prices

Chief Secretary Punjab told the meeting that in order to check the hoarding of fertilisers, a number of steps have been taken since November 13, including the registration of 347 First Information Reports (FIRs), 244 arrests, 21,111 inspections, sealing of 480 godowns, and fines of Rs27.9 million.

Besides, the meeting was informed that control rooms have been established in every district to receive complaints about the fertilisers shortage, hoarding, and profiteering. Check-posts have also been established to curb inter-provincial smuggling of fertilisers.

The meeting was further told that the laws relating to hoarding and profiteering were also being amended under which the person giving information about the hoarding will be rewarded in proportion to the confiscated goods.

Khan directed officials to continue to take legal action against the elements involved in the hoarding of fertilisers.

