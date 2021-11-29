Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,197,718 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 260,817,750 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4,760 new deaths and 382,619 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,209 new deaths, followed by Ukraine with 297 and India with 236.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 776,639 deaths from 48,229,273 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 614,278 deaths from 22,080,906 cases, India with 468,790 deaths from 34,580,832 cases, Mexico with 293,897 deaths from 3,883,842 cases, and Russia with 273,964 deaths from 9,604,233 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 610 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 404, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 380, Montenegro with 364, Republic of North Macedonia with 362, Hungary with 351 and Czech Republic with 307.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,539,738 deaths from 46,642,178 cases, Europe 1,514,834 deaths from 83,767,638 infections, and Asia 896,740 deaths from 57,159,434 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 806,268 deaths from 50,014,587 cases, Africa 222,568 deaths from 8,638,847 cases, Middle East 214,292 deaths from 14,288,635 cases, and Oceania 3,278 deaths from 306,439 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.