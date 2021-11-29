ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Sugar, cocoa and coffee climb in broad-based rebound

  • March arabica coffee rose 0.7% to $2.4460 per lb
  • March raw sugar rose 0.8% to 19.51 cents per lb
Reuters 29 Nov 2021

LONDON: Sugar, cocoa and coffee futures on ICE were higher on Monday as many commodity markets regained some ground after falling on Friday on concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.8% to 19.51 cents per lb by 1108 GMT although remained far below a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set earlier this month.

Dealers said sugar was currently dominated by trends in wider financial markets.

"The market...likely has a hefty rebound due if this latest COVID mutation proves to be manageable," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

March white sugar rose 0.3% to $503.10 a tonne.

Sugar prices slip, coffee falls from 10-year highs

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 0.4% to 1,663 pounds a tonne, edging away from a four-month low of 1,650 pounds set on Friday.

The market had been boosted by a pick-up in demand but there remained concerns that the latest coronavirus variant could temper the recovery.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 667,000 tonnes by Nov. 28 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down 9.9% from 740,000 tonnes over the same period last season.

March New York cocoa was up 0.3% at $2,403 a tonne.

Coffee

March arabica coffee rose 0.7% to $2.4460 per lb by 1023 GMT. The market had climbed to a 10-year high of $2.4820 last week.

Dealers said the market continued to derive support from tightening supplies following delays to shipments from Brazil driven partly by a shortage of container shipping capacity.

January robusta coffee rose 0.3% to $2,314 a tonne.

Vietnam's coffee exports in the first 11 months of this year are expected to show a 4.4% drop from a year earlier to 1.36 million tonnes, government data released on Monday showed.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price cocoa producer coffee producer sugar demand

