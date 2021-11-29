Hong Kong shares extend Omicron losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses on Monday after last week's rout caused by fears about the new Omicron Covid strain, while Macau casinos were also pummelled by news of the arrest of the head of the gaming enclave's largest junket operator.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.95 percent, or 228.28 points, to 23,852.24.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.39 points to 3,562.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.39 percent, or 9.79 points, to 2,516.94.