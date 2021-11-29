ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By ▲ 59.29 (1.31%)
BR30 18,325 Increased By ▲ 47.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 44,716 Increased By ▲ 602.21 (1.37%)
KSE30 17,299 Increased By ▲ 265.14 (1.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Latham, Somerville help New Zealand reach 79-1 on day five

AFP Updated 29 Nov 2021

KANPUR: Tom Latham and William Somerville stood unbeaten as New Zealand reached 79 for one while chasing 284 for victory on day five of the opening Test against India on Monday.

Latham and nightwatchman Somerville put on an unbeaten stand of 76 to deny India a wicket in the first session in Kanpur. The Kiwis need another 205 to win and take lead in the two-match series.

Somerville, an off-spin bowler who has a Test best of 40 not out with the bat, joined the left-handed Latham after the fall of Will Young on day four.

The pair survived a testing spell of bowling from Ashwin and fast bowler Umesh Yadav after New Zealand started the day on four for one.

Somerville, who batted at number 10 in the first innings, hit five boundaries after he got his first run in 15 balls.

Latham, who scored 95 in New Zealand's 296 in their first innings, kept his defences intact prompting Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane to rotate the team's bowling options.

The ball turned and even stood low on a final day track at Kanpur's green park but the left-right batting pair kept up the grind in their attempt for a best-ever chase in India.

West Indies chased down 276 in Delhi in 1987.

India declared their second innings on 234-7 in the final session on Sunday with Wriddhiman Saha scoring an unbeaten 61 after Shreyas Iyer's 65.

Tom Latham William Somerville Kanpur

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Latham, Somerville help New Zealand reach 79-1 on day five

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Omicron variant: CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Read more stories