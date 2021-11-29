ANL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
FFL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.54%)
GGL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 17.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PAEL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
POWER 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
SNGP 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TELE 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.17%)
UNITY 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,520 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.02%)
BR30 18,143 Decreased By ▼ -134.69 (-0.74%)
KSE100 44,258 Increased By ▲ 144.12 (0.33%)
KSE30 17,098 Increased By ▲ 64.24 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Brent oil may bounce towards $77.96; baby bear visible

The...
Reuters 29 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may bounce towards $77.96 per barrel, as it has stabilized around a support at $81.06.

The support is provided by the 123.6% projection level of an uptrend from $35.74, strengthened by a similar one established by a rising channel.

The trend is likely to extend towards the $85.17 to $89.63 range, if oil could maintain above $73.50.

A bearish target zone of $54.62 to $59.08 will be established if the support fails to hold.

The bearish momentum on Nov. 26 seems strong enough to indicate a subsequent break below this pivotal support. The depth of the fall from the October high of $86.70 also suggests a reversal of the uptrend form $15.98.

Oil prices rally to end?

On the hourly chart, the current move is controlled by a set of retracements on the uptrend from $64.60 and a set of projection levels on the fall from $85.50.

In this turmoil phase, it is hard to speculate how far the current bounce could go.

The brief piercing above $75.65 offers a small clue that oil may extend its gains to $78.26, near $77.96 (daily chart).

A break below $74.98 could cause a fall into the $72.50 to $74.03 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

