KP is full of historic, tourist attractions: Dr Sania

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was blessed with abundant historic and tourist attractions, which were being explored and developed along modern lines.

“Peshawar is famous for traditional delicious foods and an important and unique city in the context of history, archaeological sites and tourism in the region,” she said this while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held on the occasion of Vintage Classic Cars and flowers show here at Shahi Bagh.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Bloom Pakistan and Heritage Cars Club have jointly organised the event. KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, officials of KPTCA, Bloom Pakistan and Heritage Classic Cars Club were also present on the occasion. Dr Sania Nishtar said that Peshawar had a beautiful but at certain times, a painful history owing to the situation in the region.

However, she said that the brave and valiant people of the city faced all odds with an exemplary courage and fortitude and made it a citadel of peace. “Peshawar City has a history and remained the centre of various religions in the past,” she added.

The PM aide said that the situation had changed and the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was now on the right track towards development and prosperity. Dr Sania Nishtar and provincial Minister Taimur Jhagra praised the KPTCA and Bloom Pakistan for arranging a colourful cars and flowers show in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

