Tour de Waziristan National Cycling Race pedals-off

PESHAWAR: Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race peddled off under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, KP Cycling Association, Pakistan Cycling Federation, FC and District Administration Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif formally inaugurated the race by cutting the ribbon and waving the flag. Station Commander Dera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department officials, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Iqbal Wazir and District Police Chief along with Pakistan Cycling Federation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, national athletes, large number of traders, civil society, school children, youth and people from different schools of thought were also present.

National level cyclists are participating in the Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race which will cover a total distance of 189 km in 3 stages in three days. In the first phase cyclists will cover a distance of 69 km from Dera Ismail Khan to Tank. In the second phase, a journey of 68 km from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam will be made.

In the last and final phase of the race, cyclists will cover a distance of 52 km from Gomal Zam Dam to Wana, followed by the prizes distribution. Earlier, a colorful function was organized by the Pakistan Army on the occasion of the inauguration of the ceremony wherein school children presented tableau, traditional music and horse dance performances were presented by the students of the school on the occasion.

Amir Latif said that the Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race is attended by more than 50 cyclists from 7 teams from all over the country, four provinces and Islamabad, while the cycling race will be held every year.

