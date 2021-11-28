ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Chinese firm to relocate high-tech industrial units to Pakistan

Press Release 28 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chinese firm Dongguan HAOTIAN Testing Equipment has expressed willingness to relocate their industrial units of high-tech testing equipment to Pakistan in the second phase of industrialization under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said its chairman.

Chinese Company the Dongguan HAOTIAN Testing Equipment Co Ltd would set up a testing equipment plants in Pakistan and would transfer high-tech technology in this sector, said Yucheng Yang, Chairman of DHTE group.

He further said that Pakistan and China are brother countries. We plan to set up the factories in Pakistan in very near future, and comprehensively carry out the corresponding technical personnel training so that more manufacturing fields can access our products, and shorten the technological gap in Pakistan.

Yucheng, Chairman of the Dongguan HAOTIAN Testing Equipment Co Ltd further said that Pakistan is a friendly country and the Pakistani government has been dedicated to providing more facilities for Chinese enterprises, which is significant for promoting more Chinese industries to Pakistan.

In his exclusive interview, he introduced his company that Dongguan HAOTIAN Testing Equipment Co Ltd, established in 2013, and located in the Chang Ping town, Dongguan city, Guangdong, is a professional commitment to the world’s latest technology reliability test skill research and climate environment simulation equipment’s research and development, manufacturing, and sales of science and technology innovation national high-tech enterprise.

Covers an area of 8,000 square meters, which the dormitory and canteen cover an area of 1,000 square meters, the leisure place covers an area of 500 square meters, the warehouse covers 600 square meters, office building covers the 2,200 square meters, production factory has 4,500 square meters practical area.

Currently, there are about 200 employees, including 80 people with bachelor’s degrees and above, and more than 120 staff with a college degree or above accounting for 50 percent of the employees.

