This is apropos a Business Recorder photograph carried by the newspaper yesterday. The picture showed, among other things, hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Jordan’s capital Amman for a protest against the “solar power for water deal” signed between Jordan and Israel during Expo 2020 in Dubai.

“Jordan will provide solar power to Israel, which will in turn supply desalinated water to its desert neighbour, under a declaration of intent the two countries signed on November 22. Ministers from both countries inked the US-brokered agreement joined by John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” according to the photo caption.

It is important to note that Jordan was the second country after Egypt that signed a peace treaty with Israel. Things are changing fast in the Arab world in relation to the Zionist state. The Arab states have literally formed a queue to normalize their relationship with Tel Aviv. A very strong presence of Israel at the recently held Dubai Expo says it all.

Mehreen Khan (Islamabad)

