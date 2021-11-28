Ministers open office of Punjab Mental Health at PIMH

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the new office of Punjab Mental Health in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, here on Saturday.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Executive Director Dr Mohammad Ashraf, Advocate Mian Zahid ur Rehman Bata and members of the Mental Health Authority. The Health minister planted a tree as part of the Green and Clean Pakistan Initiative.

Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed prizes among position holders in the painting competition organized by the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. She also chaired a meeting at Mental Health Authority. Both the ministers reviewed the Master Plan of the Institute of Mental Health, Training Institute and kitchen. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi shared steps taken for patients at the Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021