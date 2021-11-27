Launch of air ambulance service in Punjab: summary approved by CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a summary for starting an air ambulance service in Punjab. In this connection, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting here on Friday which was attended by Special Assistant to CM on Information Hasaan Khawar and senior officers.

The CM was told that Rescue 1122 will release a tender for starting the air-ambulance service. This air-ambulance service will be equipped with necessary medical equipment, paramedics and rescuer to save lives.

This most modern air-ambulance facility could also land and take off from highways and motorways to transfer patients from remote areas to reaching specialized hospitals for treatment. Similarly, the affectees of road accidents could also be airlifted to nearby hospitals without delay.

While directing to complete spadework without delay, the CM instructed the officials to complete the hiring of pilot staff as soon as possible. He expressed the satisfaction that Punjab is the first province in the region, as well as the country, to introduce this most modern service for executing rescue operations in far-flung areas.

On the occasion, the CM was briefed that rescue services would be expanded to 86 tehsils while the delivery of 249 new ambulances would start from the next month. Moreover, the start of the rescue cadet course for students was being deliberated upon. A 12-member community-level rescue team would be constituted in every UC to provide first-aid in an emergency.

In another meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed about anti-polio measures. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary, representative of UNICEF polio team and others were present in the meeting.

The CM appreciated that samples of sewage water collected in Lahore and other districts have been found polio-free. “This is an important achievement and the health department as well as anti-polio teams, deserve accolades,” he added. He directed the officials to continue with the anti-polio drive. “The children are being administered anti-polio, measles and rubella vaccines across Punjab to save them from these ailments,” he added.

Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo called on the Chief Minister to discuss matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to enhance cooperation in information technology, skills development, tourism, healthcare and other sectors.

On the occasion, Suh Sangpyo expressed the desire to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan and showed readiness to provide technical assistance to the Punjab government. He commended the Punjab government for taking steps to overcome Corona virus and apprised the CM about the details of the Korean investment in Pakistan.

The CM said that both the countries enjoy friendly relations and strong economic ties, adding that trade and economic relations should be further promoted. “Bilateral exchange of trade and cultural delegations would boost the friendship between the two countries,” he added.

“The provincial government is desirous of benefiting from the South Korean experiences of utilising technology for composite development, as favourable investment opportunities are available in Punjab. An investment facilitation cell has been established and foreign investors are provided different facilities on a priority basis,” he added.

