Japan-sponsored vocational training centre completed in Mirpurkhas

KARACHI: The Government of Japan extended a grant of $89,283 to Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) Foundation for “The Project for Constructing ARTS Vocational Training Centre in Mirpurkhas” under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Through this grant, they constructed a vocational training centre in the rural area of Mirpurkhas, where four different classes are to be presented for the young trainees; beauty and make up, dress-stitching, computer interface technology (CIT) and the technique for solar panel.

Mr. ISOMURA Toshikazu, the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi appreciated the work and availability of equipment in the center. He also hoped that this GGP grant can help pave the road to the development in the rural area of Mirpurkhas, and also strengthening bilateral ties between Japan and Pakistan.

Shahzado Malik, Executive Director of ARTS Foundation expressed their happiness and paid thanks to the people of Japan, GGP team and Counsul-General of Japan. He also mentioned that this support makes a lot of positive difference among lives of many youth particularly orphans, person with disabilities and widow women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021