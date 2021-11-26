Nasla Tower: Police baton charge protesters as demolition speeds up

Police have fired tear gas shells and baton charged at protesters near the Nasla Tower following the Supreme Court's order of razing it within a week, Aaj News reported on Friday.

Earlier, authorities had deployed a heavy contingent of anti-riot and anti-encroachment personnel around the building to control a possible protest by the residents of the tower. The chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and members were also present on the site.

They had earlier announced to halt all construction projects in Karachi to protest the demolition of Nasla Tower.

The protest came after the Supreme Court (SC) gave a one-week deadline to demolish the Nasla Tower. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took up the case at the SC Karachi registry. During the hearing, the court was informed by the Karachi commissioner that 200 people are working on demolishing the tower.

The CJP ordered him to deploy 400 people for the work and complete the demolition within a week. The SC also sought a report on it.

During the hearing, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem asked the court to order the Sindh government to compensate the Nasla Tower affectees. At this, the CJP asked him what interest did the leader have in the building, saying that no one is allowed to do politics in court.

On Thursday, the Karachi commissioner had submitted a report before the top court, seeking 50 days' time to carry out the court's order.

Pre-demolition work started on Wednesday after the CJP admonished the Karachi commissioner for not following the top court's order.

Supreme Court's order

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the tower, saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath.

It also ordered to refund the amount to the registered buyers within three months. The top court also rejected an appeal filed by the residents and the builder.

Following the SC's directives, the Nasla Tower was vacated by the residents last month. A technical committee has been formed by the Sindh Building Control Authority to oversee the demolition of the tower.

Tejori Heights

Meanwhile, during the hearing today, the top court was also informed about the progress in the demolition of the Tejori Heights. The CJP was informed that 60 to 65 percent of the building had been demolished.

On October 30, the SC had ordered the demolition of Tejori Heights Tower, an under-construction multi-storey building in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The court had extended at least three months to the defenders, builders of Tejori Heights, for complete reimbursement of the affectees and a month to bring down the building structure.