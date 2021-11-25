Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Karachi commissioner submitted on Thursday a report to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, seeking 50 days to carry out the court's order.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took up the case at the SC Karachi registry. The commissioner informed the court that the demolition work of the tower had geared up while the demolition of Tejori Heights was also underway.

The Karachi commissioner also sought 50 days' time to raze the Nasla Tower, Aaj News reported.

Pre-demolition work begins at Nasla Tower following CJP’s order

Pre-demolition work started on Wednesday after the CJP admonished the Karachi commissioner for not following the top court's order. During the hearing on Wednesday, the court had asked whether the work had started, to which the commissioner had replied that he wanted to seek guidance from the court.

At this, the CJP lambasted the commissioner and said, "Do you want to land in prison? You are continuously committing contempt of court."

The CJP then directed the commissioner to immediately go and demolish Nasla Tower. "Go right now and take machines with you. Also demolish the Tejori Heights and submit a report on it."

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the building saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath. It also ordered to refund the amount to the registered buyers within three months.

Meanwhile, in another hearing on October 30, the SC had ordered the demolition of Tejori Heights Tower, an under-construction multi-storey building in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The court had extended at least three months to the defenders, builders of Tejori Heights, for complete reimbursement of the affectees and a month to bring down the building structure.