ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
ASC 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
FFBL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.88%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FNEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
GGGL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
GGL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
JSCL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.55%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.16%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.93%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.47%)
PAEL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PRL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.83%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.49%)
TRG 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.26%)
UNITY 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.04%)
WTL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,478 Decreased By ▼ -18.65 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,092 Decreased By ▼ -247.96 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,802 Decreased By ▼ -134.14 (-0.31%)
KSE30 16,881 Decreased By ▼ -58.14 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Markets

South Africa's rand tumbles on new COVID-19 variant

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand fell on Friday, breaching the 16.00 level to the dollar for the first time this year, as investors turned cautious after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the country.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 16.2300 against the dollar, 1.58% weaker than its previous close.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity rising 13.5 basis points to 9.86%.

South African scientists said on Thursday they had detected a new COVID-19 variant that had a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which were concerning because they could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible.

The news saw some countries, including Britain, restricting travel to South Africa and its neighbours.

South Africa has requested an urgent sitting of a World Health Organization (WHO) working group on virus evolution on Friday to discuss the new variant.

