Tarin meets Citibank officials

Press Release 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with a delegation of Citibank Pakistan led by its President and Country Officer for Pakistan Ahmed Bozai at the Finance Division on Thursday.

Senior officers participated in the meeting, said a press release.

Introducing his team, Ahmed Bozai briefed on overall financial side of Citibank and outlined areas to work out an arrangement in a collaborative manner with the government relating to financial expertise in imports and exports side.

Different proposals were also discussed in the meeting for securing investment, commodity hedging for budget certainty and debt management.

Pakistan well-positioned for growth: Citibank officials

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue appreciated the contribution of Citibank in strengthening the business and economic activities of Pakistan and highlighted various reforms of the government for social and economic uplift of the masses.

Considering the proposals and programmes of Citibank for enhancement of economic and financial activities in Pakistan, the adviser stressed for possibilities of increased business collaboration in the fields of oil, gas, palm oil, and other commodities.

In his concluding remarks, the Adviser reaffirmed government’s full support and facilitation to investors and business community.

