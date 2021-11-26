CBD Punjab forms partnerships with Jazz to build ‘smart city ecosystem’

DUBAI: Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider is being brought on board by the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) to build a smart city ecosystem. For this purpose, an MoU was signed between Jazz Chief Business Officer, Syed Ali Naseer and LCBDDA CEO, Imran Amin.

The idea behind this project is to put Pakistan on the map of Global Business Districts. For this, LCBDDA signed a partnership with Jazz, where both parties will be exploring potential of a digital infrastructure required for an end to end connected ecosystem.

“We are fully equipped to deliver the best-in-class solutions for smart and sustainable cities. Together with CBD Punjab, we are excited to contribute to the province’s digital transformation journey,” said Syed Ali Naseer.

The MoU further entails the exploration of areas where Jazz can become the digital ICT service provider for enterprises in LCBDDA. “Partnering with JAZZ / VEON will InshAllah unfold tremendous opportunities in the field of ICT and Digital Transformation for this mega project of national Importance”, said Imran Amin, CEO LCBDDA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021