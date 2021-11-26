ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
HIVE Pakistan wins Nelson Mandela-Graça Machel Innovation Award

KARACHI: HIVE Pakistan has won the Nelson Mandela-Graça Machel Innovation Award. HIVE is the only Pakistani...
Recorder Report 26 Nov 2021

KARACHI: HIVE Pakistan has won the Nelson Mandela-Graça Machel Innovation Award.

HIVE is the only Pakistani organisation that has won the award for its innovative campaigning against extremism.

Named after human rights icon Nelson Mandela and former First Lady of South Africa and Mozambique, Graça Machel, the awards are led by global civil society alliance, CIVICUS and seek to celebrate, promote, and defend a worldwide community of informed and inspired citizens engaged in confronting the challenges facing humanity.

The 2021 Innovation Awards recognise groups that stand out for their innovative work building people power in support of human rights and social justice for everyone. Through a public open call, submissions were accepted and the winners were selected from a pool of inspiring applicants from over 70 countries. An external committee of civil society leaders and activists with thematic expertise reviewed and selected seven winners.

The winner in the category of “creating positive narratives for people power” was HIVE Pakistan. HIVE Pakistan is a social impact organisation based in Islamabad working to address issues of extremism and marginalisation through innovative campaigning, youth-focussed mentorship and upstream mobilisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HIVE Pakistan Nelson Mandela Graça Machel Innovation Award CIVICUS

