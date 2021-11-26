Philippines purchased about 100,000 tonnes of feed wheat

HAMBURG: An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 100,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender this week, European traders said on Wednesday. The wheat was thought likely to be sourced from Australia.

Two consignments each of about 50,000 tonnes were bought in the $340s a tonne c&f to around $350 a tonne c&f for February and March 2022 shipment, they said. The group was looking for about six consignments of at least 15,000 tonnes but possibly up to 60,000 tonnes of optional origin wheat for arrival in the Philippines in 2022 between Jan. 25 and June 15.

“Rain damaging the quality of Australia’s crop means Australia will have more feed wheat to sell internationally in coming months,” a trader said.