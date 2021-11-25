ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business & Finance

Haier washing machines offer cleaning solutions

Sponsored Content 25 Nov 2021

Haier Washing machines are your solutions to a hassle-free washing experience and it comes with a sleek and stylish design and efficient washing.

Haier Front Load models also come with some distinct features. The UV light technology in these machines works to destroy the bacteria by affecting their DNA and limiting their activity.

Furthermore, you do not have to worry about the electricity shortage in the country as the auto-restart feature ensures that the machine starts working as soon as the power is back.

Haier brings to you the best promotional offer as promised. Haier, in collaboration with Ariel Machine Expert, is giving away 2 months of free Ariel Machine Expert detergent with the purchase of the HWM 85-826 top load washing machine and all Front Load washing machines, in an effort to provide its customers with nothing but the best.

The Ariel washing powder has strong surfactants and enzymes that remove the toughest stains from clothes, bed linen, and furniture upholstery. A reliable and dependable detergent powder that cleans the fabric deeply removing germs, bacteria, and unwanted stains.

Haier’s entire washing machines have a pillow drum technology that ensures all your delicate clothing is taken care of and is washed thoroughly without being damaged.

All the washing machines of Haier come with 10 years warranty, making sure that our customers don’t have to go through any hassles while doing their laundry. So, what are you waiting for? Buy now and benefit from this limited-time offer.

