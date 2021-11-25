Haier washing machines offer cleaning solutions

Haier Washing machines are your solutions to a hassle-free washing experience and it comes with a sleek and stylish design and efficient washing.

Haier Front Load models also come with some distinct features. The UV light technology in these machines works to destroy the bacteria by affecting their DNA and limiting their activity.

Furthermore, you do not have to worry about the electricity shortage in the country as the auto-restart feature ensures that the machine starts working as soon as the power is back.

Haier brings to you the best promotional offer as promised. Haier, in collaboration with Ariel Machine Expert, is giving away 2 months of free Ariel Machine Expert detergent with the purchase of the HWM 85-826 top load washing machine and all Front Load washing machines, in an effort to provide its customers with nothing but the best.

The Ariel washing powder has strong surfactants and enzymes that remove the toughest stains from clothes, bed linen, and furniture upholstery. A reliable and dependable detergent powder that cleans the fabric deeply removing germs, bacteria, and unwanted stains.

Haier’s entire washing machines have a pillow drum technology that ensures all your delicate clothing is taken care of and is washed thoroughly without being damaged.

All the washing machines of Haier come with 10 years warranty, making sure that our customers don’t have to go through any hassles while doing their laundry. So, what are you waiting for? Buy now and benefit from this limited-time offer.