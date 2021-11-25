ANL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
E-commerce platform aCart.pk looks to start same-day delivery

  • Company intends to expand from Lahore to other cities in bid to cater to growing demand
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Nov 2021

aCart.pk, an e-commerce platform launched by Lahore-based technology company United Softlabs, is planning to start same-day delivery service in a matter of weeks.

The development comes as Pakistan hastens to adopt digital technologies that have given a further boost to e-commerce platforms.

The company intends to start from Lahore and plans to expand to other cities, catering to the country’s growing appetite for online deliveries.

It is also in the trial process of creating small-scale fulfillment centers all over the city of Lahore which will aid to their claim of on-time delivery.

The one-year-old company has managed to establish a B2C ecosystem, and has launched a series of Apps which include a Shopping Platform, a Seller Center and a Receiver Center.

It is now geared towards launching the same-day delivery service to be known as ‘aCart Rocket’.

aCart has structured its business model around market-gaps, looking to offer value where others may have missed.

To date, aCart.pk has been able to facilitate more than 50,000 customers in just under a year. The team has also partnered with multiple Pakistani and International brands to unlock more categories on its online store.

“We are working hard to make sure that every product is of the best quality,” said Umer Naveed Qazi, general manager at aCart.pk.

“Our team of experts inspect each product before it is packed and shipped to avoid any complaints and give our customers a risk-free shopping experience.”

