ANL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.21%)
ASL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.07%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
BYCO 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.78%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.26%)
GGL 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 97.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.12%)
PACE 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
POWER 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.9%)
PTC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.97%)
TELE 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.1%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.87%)
BR100 4,485 Decreased By ▼ -72.67 (-1.59%)
BR30 18,210 Decreased By ▼ -263.43 (-1.43%)
KSE100 43,845 Decreased By ▼ -518.71 (-1.17%)
KSE30 16,896 Decreased By ▼ -228.26 (-1.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
South African rand flat as US dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand was flat on Thursday, as the dollar traded near a 16-month high after investors bet that the US Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy faster than its peers.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8900 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 15.8925.

Fed minutes showed on Wednesday that various policymakers at the US central bank would be open to speeding up the taper of their bond-buying programme and raising interest rates more quickly if high inflation held.

Dollar moves have been one of the main drivers for the rand in recent days, along with emerging market contagion linked to a meltdown in the Turkish lira.

Around 0930 GMT on Thursday, local investors will study domestic producer inflation data for more information about price pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Last week, the South African Reserve Bank raised rates for the first time in three years in response to broadening inflationary risks, but that has done little to buttress the rand, which is down roughly 4% against the dollar this month.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was flat early on Thursday, with the yield at 9.755%.

