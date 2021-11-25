ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By ▼ -57.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 18,332 Decreased By ▼ -140.93 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.83 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,952 Decreased By ▼ -172.26 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Morikawa, McIlroy to start 2022 season in Abu Dhabi

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

World number two Collin Morikawa and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will begin their 2022 DP World Tour season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

The 24-year-old Morikawa, who won this year's British Open, ended the season as the European Tour's number one and capped off a memorable year with victory at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

The European Tour said earlier this month it would be renamed the DP World Tour from next year following a partnership with the United Arab Emirates-based logistics company.

The Abu Dhabi Championship was previously played at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club for 16 consecutive years but will move to Yas Links Abu Dhabi next year and take place from Jan. 20-23.

"I cannot wait to return to the Middle East and play the Abu Dhabi Championship for the first time," Morikawa told the European Tour's website.

"I have heard great things about the event and it always attracts a world-class field year on year, but I know this year will be extra special at Yas Links for the first time."

McIlroy, who ended his 2021 campaign with a tied for sixth finish at the DP World Tour Championship, will continue his search for a maiden victory in Abu Dhabi, where he has finished runner-up four times.

"I have many happy memories of the Abu Dhabi Championship, and once again look forward to starting my year at this wonderful tournament," McIlroy said.

"I have come close a few times at this event in the past, and I'm hopeful I can be in with a chance of picking up that trophy for the first time come Sunday."

Collin Morikawa Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Morikawa, McIlroy to start 2022 season in Abu Dhabi

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Read more stories