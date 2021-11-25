ANL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
NETSOL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
TRG 89.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.7%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-1.24%)
BR30 18,333 Decreased By ▼ -140.33 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,973 Decreased By ▼ -391.1 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,950 Decreased By ▼ -174.28 (-1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
China stocks fall as property, automobiles weigh; Hong Kong gains

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Thursday, as property developers, automobiles and new energy shares weighed. Hong Kong inched up, after Alibaba and Tencent rebounded following continuous declines.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,901.49 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,589.18.

The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 24,714.83. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 8,792.77.

** Real estate developers and insurers lost 1% and 0.3%, respectively.

China stocks slip as new energy, agriculture firms weigh

** Chinese regulators will look into investment activities of insurers which were beyond the allowed investment scope, including those invested into commercial real estates projects, and into unlisted property developers, a state-backed media outlet reported on Thursday.

** The coal sub-index, the new energy sub-index , and the automobiles sub-index dropped more than 1.2%, 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

** Semiconductors rose 1.4% after China's banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday that lenders should step up support to advanced manufacturers, self-reliant industries and supply chains.

** The US government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, inlcuding some Chinese semiconductor firms.

** Hong Kong shares edged up as tech giants Alibaba and Tencent bounced back.

** Alibaba Group rebounded 2% after falling for six straight sessions on its disappointing earnings, while Tencent Holdings gained 1.9%.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.7%, even though the uncertainty over the tech crackdown remained.

** China has required Tencent Holdings submit any new apps or updates for inspection before they can be uploaded after a number of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights and interests, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

