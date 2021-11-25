ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.17%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
NETSOL 97.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
TELE 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.74%)
TRG 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,506 Decreased By ▼ -51.28 (-1.13%)
BR30 18,357 Decreased By ▼ -116.09 (-0.63%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.21 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,946 Decreased By ▼ -177.94 (-1.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Australia shares close up on miners boost; banks cap gains

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

Australian shares reversed early losses to end marginally higher on Thursday, helped by gains in miners due to strong iron ore prices, though the benchmark's advance was capped by a weak financial sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 added 0.11% to close at 7,407.3. It had lost 0.15% on Wednesday.

Miners pulled up the index, adding 1.1%, as benchmark iron ore futures soared to a three-week high.

Major miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group added between 1% and 1.8%.

The financial sector lost 0.9%, on a weak local currency.

"With the Reserve Bank of Australia more likely to hold a dovish stance on interest rates for quite some time, one can expect the greenback to strengthen further and the Australian dollar to remain under pressure", said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of equity research firm Kalkine Group.

A Reuters poll found that the rate of soaring home prices in Australia is likely to ease off next year and in 2023, and a majority of analysts polled forecast affordability to worsen over the next 2-3 years.

The so-called "big four" banks, for whom mortgage loans are an important source of growth, gave up between 0.5% and 1.5%.

National Australia Bank lost 0.5%, even after the country's competition watchdog approved its acquisition of Citi's local consumer business.

Tech stocks also lent support to the benchmark as they climbed 2.4% in their best session in over a month. EML Payments surged 31.3% on its best day since March 2020 on getting the Irish central bank's nod to sign new customers.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.22% to 12,794.61, with the country's biggest company by market value, Fisher & Paykel, adding 4.9% after upbeat results.

New Zealand also reported a trade deficit for October, a day after its central bank hiked interest rates for the second time in as many months.

Australian shares

