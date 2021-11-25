Spot gold may extend bounce towards $1,803-$1,817 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its bounce towards a range of $1,803-$1,817 per ounce, following its stabilisation around a support at $1,786.

The support is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

Coincidentally, a five-wave cycle ended around these supports.

The drop from $1,5876.90 is so enough that it confirms a reversal of the trend from $1,720.49. As a result, the current bounce may be weak, to end below $1,817.

A break below the trendline support around $1,780 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,758.

On the daily chart, both a wedge and the wave pattern suggest a medium-term target of $1,684.

The doji on Wednesday signals a temporary completion of the steep fall.

The main activity over the next few days could be a slow bounce.

