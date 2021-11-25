ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Polio NEAP approved for next two years

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication has approved the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for the next two years (2022-23) on Wednesday.

The meeting of the task force presided over Prime Minister Imran Khan was told that the PC-I amounting to $798.6 million for years, 2022 - 2026, including foreign funding and government share, has been finalised and is ready for approval.

Moreover, the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) 2022-2023 is also ready for approval.

The prime minister appreciated international partners including the WHO, the UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary International, and the Gavi for their financial and technical support for polio eradication campaigns in Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasised that low-transmission winter season is the critical time for immunisation of children and that “we all should fight against the virus with killer-instincts”.

The prime minister said that the international community should come forward to help Afghanistan in the fight against polio and to avert any kind of humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister directed that other immunisation programmes should also be synchronised with polio campaigns in order to achieve maximum coverage and effective results.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan has achieved tremendous success against polio. From 84 reported cases of wild polio virus (WPV1) in year 2020, the incidence has come down to no case in the last 10 months.

It was informed that the main source of WPV1 is Afghanistan that ends up in Pakistan due to migration of refugees.

It was apprised that Pakistan will qualify for the WHO’s “polio free” certificate after completion of 36 months of zero incidence.

Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments apprised the task force about the updated status of polio eradication measures.

Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army apprised the task force regarding security protection provided to the polio immunisation teams working in the field.

Representatives of international partner organisations thanked the prime minister for leading the polio eradication campaign and providing full support.

They expressed full confidence in the Government of Pakistan and committed to work in partnership for this global cause.

The task force meeting was attended by SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan, Governor KP Shah Farman, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid, Minister for Health Balochistan Said Ehsan Shah, PM AJ&K Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz, all chief secretaries, senior representatives of the WHO, the UNICEF, the CDC, the Gavi, Rotary International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and senior government officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WHO polio UNICEF National Task Force NEAP

