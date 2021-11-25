Britain says Russian attack on Ukraine would be a ‘grave mistake’

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russia on Wednesday that it would be making a “grave mistake” if it attacked Ukraine and said London was working closely with its NATO allies to support Ukraine.

Russian troop movements near Ukraine have triggered concern in the West that Russia might be preparing an invasion.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is about to attack Ukraine and says it can deploy troops where it wishes on its own territory. It has accused Ukraine and NATO of whipping up tensions.

“We are very close allies of Ukraine and we are working with out partners in NATO but also directly with Ukraine to make sure they are fully supported,” Truss said.