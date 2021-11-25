ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
Ombudsman Punjab hands Rs70.7m property over to owner

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

LAHORE: As a result of action taken on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the 14 marlas commercial house/land of a citizen namely Muhammad Riaz Shahid has been got vacated from the illegal occupation in Shakargarh tehsil.

The complainant approached the office of Ombudsman Punjab with a request that he had submitted an application to DPO Narowal on September 18, 2020, that local police was illegally occupying his house/land valuing Rs. 7.70 crore but to no avail. He maintained that he is the legal owner of this 14 marlas property in the light of the decisions given by the member board of revenue and revenue department but this property has not been got vacated which is an injustice to him.

After the intervention of the ombudsman office, said property was handed over to its rightful owner and the complainant has also informed the ombudsman office that he has retrieved the possession of this property after vacation of the illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, the ombudsman office has got returned a sum of 2 lakh, 42 thousand and 664 rupees to the affected students of a private college and their academic year is also saved from being wasted.

The applicants Syed Munawar Ahmad and others approached the ombudsman office that their institution’s administration had received the admission fee of intermediate part-I for the annual examination 2021 but did not deposit it to the board which could result in the loss of an academic year of 32 students.

As a result of the action taken by the ombudsman, the students were returned their money while the BISE Lahore chairman has been directed that the educational future of the said students may not be wasted. Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan has also directed the higher education department secretary to take legal action against all such private colleges across the province which are darkening the future of their students and submit the report to his office within 45 days.

