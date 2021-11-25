KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,545.47 High: 4,621.51 Low: 4,509.17 Net Change: (-) 61.16 Volume ('000): 258,776 Value ('000): 9,548,842 Makt Cap 1,024,828,602,216 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,668.85 NET CH. (-) 161.38 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,072.08 NET CH. (-) 150.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,380.16 NET CH. (-) 25.40 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,696.51 NET CH. (-) 22.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,788.05 NET CH. (+) 37.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-November-2021 ====================================

