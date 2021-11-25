Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 24, 2021). ====================================...
25 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,545.47
High: 4,621.51
Low: 4,509.17
Net Change: (-) 61.16
Volume ('000): 258,776
Value ('000): 9,548,842
Makt Cap 1,024,828,602,216
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,668.85
NET CH. (-) 161.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,072.08
NET CH. (-) 150.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,380.16
NET CH. (-) 25.40
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,696.51
NET CH. (-) 22.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,788.05
NET CH. (+) 37.23
------------------------------------
As on: 24-November-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.