ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Long queues at fuel stations ahead of dealers' strike-call

BR Web Desk Updated 24 Nov 2021
Video by Hussain Afzal

Long lines of vehicles formed at many fuel stations across the country on Wednesday, with people waiting for hours as the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association announced a nationwide strike and closure of fuel stations from tomorrow (Thursday).

The strike call comes over their demand to revise profit margin.

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Earlier this week, a spokesman for the association said that the government is constantly delaying their “genuine” demand of increasing the margin.

Talking to Business Recorder, PPDA Spokesman Nauman Butt had said around 8,000 fuel stations across the country would be closed.

Photo by Hussain Afzal
Photo by Hussain Afzal

He said that the fuel stations will also remain closed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, adding that they will chalk out their future line of action if their demand is not met.

According to a handout issued by the association on Wednesday, the strike will continue for an indefinite period.

"The promise remains unfulfilled to date ... [and] now, because of [growing] inflation and increase in the prices of petroleum products, it has become difficult for dealers to run fuel stations," the press release read.

Petroleum dealers demand Rs6/litre raise in margin

The press release further noted that "the government had agreed to raise the profit margin by six percent and sought time till November 17 to implement the decision".

"Dealers continued the supply of petroleum products in the public interest, but five days have passed since the agreed date of November 17 and the government representatives don't seem serious," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) said that it would keep its company-operated and company-owned petrol pumps open during the strike. “All our petrol pumps nationwide that are company-owned and operated will remain open and continue to function normally,” said the state-owned petroleum corporation in a Twitter post.

After the protest's announcement by the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar in a Twitter post said that efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

“We are in touch with petroleum dealers association. A summary regarding revision of their margins has already been tabled in ECC and a decision will be taken in its next session,” he wrote.

petrol price petrol pump PPDA

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Long queues at fuel stations ahead of dealers' strike-call

Pre-demolition work begins at Nasla Tower following CJP’s order

Unfortunate that CJP and Nawaz Sharif were invited at the same event: PM Imran

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

Reversal: Pakistan's rupee falls again, closes over 175 against US dollar

Taliban says Doha talks to open 'new chapter' with US

Former CJP Nisar must share with public who pressurised him: Maryam

Turkey, UAE to sign accords on energy, technology at talks

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

BBC drop former England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

Read more stories