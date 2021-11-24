ANL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.2%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.34%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
GGL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
JSCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.74%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.79%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 99.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
PACE 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.89%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.54%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.86%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (5.49%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,571 Decreased By ▼ -35.03 (-0.76%)
BR30 18,592 Increased By ▲ 26.34 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,562 Decreased By ▼ -386.59 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,231 Decreased By ▼ -149.14 (-0.86%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
South African rand pauses; eyes still on dollar and Turkey

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand paused early on Wednesday after a losing streak linked to a stronger US dollar and contagion from a plummeting Turkish lira.

At 0703 GMT the rand traded at 15.8400 against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close.

The dollar also stabilised against a basket of currencies after surging on the nomination of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

With no major domestic economic data releases due on Wednesday, analysts are expecting the rand to track global drivers once more.

"The contagion spillover effect from Turkey and rampant dollar remain the key drivers," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a research note.

The Turkish lira continued its slide on Wednesday, moving back towards the record low hit during a 15% crash a day earlier after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent cuts to interest rates. A sharp drop in one emerging market currency can hurt highly liquid peers such as the rand as investors dump assets of a similar risk profile.

The South African government's 2030 bond was also little changed early on Wednesday.

South African rand

