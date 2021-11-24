ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.72%)
GGL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 17.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.91%)
NETSOL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.19%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
TELE 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.53%)
TRG 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.38%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.61%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By ▼ -69.4 (-1.51%)
BR30 18,137 Decreased By ▼ -428.81 (-2.31%)
KSE100 44,412 Decreased By ▼ -536.85 (-1.19%)
KSE30 17,139 Decreased By ▼ -240.73 (-1.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold to end bounce in $1,803-$1,817 range; downtrend intact

  • The drop is deep enough to confirm a reversal of the trend from $1,720.49
Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its bounce towards a resistance at $1,803 per ounce, following its stabilization around a support at $1,786.

The drop over the past few days could be too linear to sustain. Market seems to have finally found a support at $1,786, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

However, bulls are advised not to cheer the bounce too much, as it may end in the range of $1,803-$1,817.

The drop is deep enough to confirm a reversal of the trend from $1,720.49.

Spot gold may rise towards $1,831; medium-term outlook bearish

On the daily chart, the metal seems to be riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the August 7, 2020 high of $2,072.50.

This wave count suggests an extension of the wave C below $1,684.37. Currently, this wave is unfolding within a wedge, the lower trendline of which points at a target around $1,684 as well.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold to end bounce in $1,803-$1,817 range; downtrend intact

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Israeli attack in Syria's central region kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Read more stories