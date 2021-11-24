Spot gold to end bounce in $1,803-$1,817 range; downtrend intact

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its bounce towards a resistance at $1,803 per ounce, following its stabilization around a support at $1,786.

The drop over the past few days could be too linear to sustain. Market seems to have finally found a support at $1,786, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

However, bulls are advised not to cheer the bounce too much, as it may end in the range of $1,803-$1,817.

The drop is deep enough to confirm a reversal of the trend from $1,720.49.

Spot gold may rise towards $1,831; medium-term outlook bearish

On the daily chart, the metal seems to be riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the August 7, 2020 high of $2,072.50.

This wave count suggests an extension of the wave C below $1,684.37. Currently, this wave is unfolding within a wedge, the lower trendline of which points at a target around $1,684 as well.

