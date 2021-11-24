CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has given go-ahead to six development projects at the cost of Rs61.24 billion.

The CDWP approved three development projects at the cost of Rs0.6 billion and recommended three projects valued at Rs60.64 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Projects related to industries and commerce and transport and communications sectors were presented at the meeting. Three projects, related to industries and commerce, were approved by the CDWP.

The first project presented in the forum namely, “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Gabd District Gwadar, Balochistan” is at the cost of Rs226.585 million. The second project of industries and commerce presented at the meeting was namely, “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Mand District Keh, Balochistan” worth Rs183.905 million.

The third project namely, “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Ghedhi District Panjgur, Balochistan” has worth Rs184.501 million.

These projects aim at the construction of border market at Pak-Iran border.

The project is based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan and Iran governments to establish six border substances market places along Pak-Iran borders, where three market places will be established in the first phase.

The project intends to promote trade activities between local people.

Dr Jhanzeb said Pakistan needed to improve the enabling environment for trade on the border areas, specifically enabling environment for regional trade. The focus must be on governments’ coordination, trade promotion infrastructure, automation of government-to-business interaction in order to reduce cost and increase transparency and implementation support.

The CDWP recommended three mega projects of transport and communications to the ECNEC for further approval worth Rs60.64 billion. The first project presented at the meeting namely, “Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3km) Main Carriageway (MCW) from Baanth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2)” worth Rs23. 61 billion. The sponsoring agency is Go PB and executing agency is the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Out of the total PC-I cost of Rs23.6 billion, which is for construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road, the proposed federal share is Rs15.17 billion, and the proposed government of Punjab’s share is Rs8.44 billion.

The project envisages the construction of six lanes access-controlled Rawalpindi Ring Road measuring 38.30km in length. The alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road originates from National Highway (N-5) at Baanth (District Rawalpindi) crosses through Chakbeli Road, Adiyala Road, Chakri Road and terminates at Motorway M-2 at Thallian Interchange.

The scope of work also includes the construction of grade-separated interchanges (five Nos), bridges (two Nos), flyover (one No), subways (32 Nos), box culverts (34 Nos), intelligent transportation system (ITS), fence on both sides of ROW, toll plazas, and weighbridges.

The second project presented in the meeting namely, “Land Acquisition for Lai Expressway and Flood Channel, Rawalpindi (GS No6529)” has worth Rs24.96 billion. The PC-I envisages acquisition of 750 kanals of land to provide the clear Right of Way (ROW) for construction of the Lai Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel Project (whole Nullah Lai spanning over 16.5 km i.e. from Katarian Bridge to Soan River near High Court), which would constitute an integral part of the transportation network of Rawalpindi beside flood mitigation and sewage disposal.

The scope and cost also include compensation to be provided to the built-up properties and charges for shifting and idle time compensation.

The third project presented in the meeting namely, ““Feasibility study and construction of 10th Avenue” from IJP Road to Srinagar Highway Islamabad” has worth Rs12.08 billion. As per the master plan, 10 Avenue is an integral part of the Islamabad road network.

The project has been planned to provide better traffic facilities, provide savings in travel time and vehicle operating costs, avoid inconvenience to the general public, avoid security hazards, reduce the risk of accidents, and ultimately the project will be helpful to reduce air and noise pollution due to reduced traffic congestions.

The road will also provide a link to the railway dry port, the industrial area of Islamabad, and to the new Islamabad International airport through the Srinagar Highway. It is also envisaged that traffic from N-5 through Margalla road will also use this road to reach the middle of the twin city and industrial area, which will be the nearest approach.

