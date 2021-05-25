CDWP gives go-ahead to six uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has given go-ahead to six development projects at the cost of Rs348.5 billion.

The CDWP has approved three development projects valued at Rs6.5 billion, and recommended three projects at the cost of Rs342 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, in the chair at P-Block Secretariat, on Monday.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Projects related to energy, higher education and nutrition were considered in the meeting.

The CDWP recommended, “Tackling Malnutrition Induced Stunting in Pakistan –July 2021-June 2026” project at cost of Rs312.40 billion to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The project related to nutrition presented in the meeting namely, “Tackling Malnutrition induced Stunting in Pakistan –July 2021-June 2026” valued at Rs312.41 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project will cover 67 districts of the country.

The project targets interventions for children under two years and maternal malnutrition.

Promoting good nutrition practices exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding up two years of age.

Improve hygiene practices including hand washing with soap and water, and optimal sanitation practices.

A project of energy sector in the meeting namely, “20 MW Hydropower Project Hanzel, Gilgit” worth Rs12.922 billon was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

Four projects of the Higher Education Commission presented in the meeting namely “Academic and Research Linkages with different countries/agencies under bilateral agreement” worth Rs405.720 million, second project titled, “Infrastructure Development of COMSATS University Islamabad Permanent Campus, Abbottabad” at cost of Rs3.486 billon, third project titled, “Strengthening of Women University Swabi” worth Rs2.6 billion was approved by the CDWP.

Another project of health was presented in the meeting namely, “Establishment of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAEET) Sambrial Sialkot” worth Rs16.65 billon was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The objective of the project is to establish a technology-based institute in partnership with Austrian Fachhoeschulen/Universities in six years’ time from 2021 to 2027. The campus would be fully residential for faculty, graduate, and undergraduate students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021