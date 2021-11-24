ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
New weather forecast system being worked out: ‘Weatherwalay’ to raise Rs500m to install countrywide stations

Tahir Amin 24 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: An emerging startup “Weatherwalay” is working on a state-of-the-art weather forecasting system in Pakistan, which will raise Rs500 million to install weather stations across the country.

This system of accurate weather data collection through data points in terms of climatic zones in Pakistan will ensure 95 percent accurate forecasting.

Accurate weather forecasts will help Pakistan deal with the effects of climate change, which has estimated annual losses of billions of rupees.

The system, based on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse weather data, has been dubbed “Weatherwalay” and the results of the pilot project have been very encouraging.

The young entrepreneurs who introduced the startups say that this system will radically change the landscape of weather forecasting in Pakistan and the general public will also be able to participate in compiling accurate weather data.

Weatherwalay has started the deployment of Automated Weather Stations (AWS) to obtain accurate weather data.

The pilot project has been completed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad with 18 to 20 AWS.

In the next phase, the Pothohar area has been selected, where AWS (data points) will be installed in +45 climate zones.

This phase will be completed in three months.

After the Pothohar region, the range of weather stations will be extended to the rest of Pakistan and about 420 AWS will be installed in a period of one and half years.

Eventually Weatherw-alay aims to extend this number to approximately 1,000 AWS.

The startup will raise Rs500 million by round A funding after the completion of first phase to scale up the weather data collection system countrywide.

They also added, besides the capital already raised, they are in close collaborations with not-for-profit organisations and government departments that shall give them access to local, national and international funds and grants.

Additionally, national and international venture capitalists have also taken a keen interest in this initiative for Pakistan.

Equipped with the capability to collect and analyse verifiable weather data, the system will create an ecosystem for understanding the weather and the environment in the country, including local weather monitoring representatives who will be monetized on a monthly basis.

In addition, the technical team is also looking into data being retrieved through moving devices such as digital devices installed in vehicles, smartphones, while a network of weather systems will be set up across the country.

Individual weather data providers will also be able to install weather systems and as a partner, in the ecosystem, they can get handsome monthly earning.

These weather systems and digital data collection devices will collect real-time weather data from across the country which will be analysed and forecast/nowcast will be provided to the subscribers through mobile applications or interfaces. Accurate weather forecasts and information on a specific sector or area will be provided on a business-to-customer and business-to-business basis.

The API will provide services to organisations and industries interested in exclusive analysis.

The general public shall have free access to basic information.

mobile applications API weather forecast

