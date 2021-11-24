KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,980 tonnes of cargo comprising 143,083 tonnes of import cargo and 35,897 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 143,083 comprised of 35,338 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,485 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,858 tonnes of MOP, 20,200 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 9,180 tonnes of Wheat and 53,022 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,897 tonnes comprised of 33,625 tonnes of containerized cargo, 72 tonnes of Rice and 2,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 5679 containers comprising of 2940 containers import and 2739 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 491 of 20’s and 992 of 40’s loaded while 107 of 20’s and 179 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 774 of 20’s and 544 of 40’s loaded containers while 11 of 20’s and 433 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06 ships name, Xin Hai Tong 27, Kai Xuan 11, Kota Naked, Teera Bhum, Kuwana and Oel Kedarnath have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Ningbo Express, Os Kano 35, Hai Duong 68, Doric, Cma Cgm Rabelais and Tomini Integrity have sailed out from Karachi Port.

As many as 19 cargoes, Oocl Genoa, Ital Unica, California Trader, Leo Paramount, X-Press Bardsey, Hyundai Busan, Annita, Adventure, MT Karachi, Leon Apollon, New Hillas, MSC CLEA, Xin Fang Cheng, Liberty Passion, Mir Aculous Ace, Han Ren, DA Cuiyun, SSI Glorious and Sound Young were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were occupied by 13 ships during the report period, out of them a container ship, ‘Lyon-II’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while five more ships, Seago Istanbul, X-Press Bardsey, Young Glory, Pacific Wealth and Junior-G are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, MW-4 and FOTCO on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 171,764 tonnes, comprising 125,464 tonnes imports cargo and 46,300 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,810 Containers (2,298 TEUs Imports and 2,512 TEUs export) was handled at the port. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Venture Goal, BW Yangtze, Gas Amazon and MSC Esthi, & another ship RDO Fortune carrying Coal, Gas oil, Petroleum gas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 23rd November, while a general cargo carrier ‘Giscours’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Cap Akritas and Al-Safiya with Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive on Wednesday, 24th November-2021.

