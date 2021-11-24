ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
Tech firms drag Hong Kong shares

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday for a fifth straight session, weighed down by lingering worries over weak earnings from Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech firms.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.2%, to 24,651.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 8,827.67 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1.4%, with Alibaba shedding 3% to trade near its record low after it slashed its forecast for annual revenue growth on increased competition and a regulatory crackdown.

Food delivery giant Meituan extended losses and slumped 3.1% ahead of its third-quarter earnings to be released on Friday.

Analysts said whether there are signs showing the regulatory tightening is ending are decisive, otherwise any positive movement in the sector is not sustainable.

The healthcare sub-index dropped 2.4%, with Wuxi Biologics down 4.2%, dragging the Hang Seng Index down 31 points.

Mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong gained 1.4%, after Reuters reported that some Chinese banks had been told by financial regulators to issue more loans to property firms for project development.

