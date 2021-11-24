Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
24 Nov 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (November 23, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07550 0.07500 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07775 0.07425 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09238 0.09113 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.13775 0.11950 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.16963 0.15788 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.24388 0.22538 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.42563 0.39425 0.42563 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
